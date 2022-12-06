Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Slimantics: Georgia Senate election will expedite Colom’s bid for federal judgeship
On Tuesday night, Raphael Warnock emerged a winner and, perhaps, so did Scott Colom. Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Hershel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election. Given that Democrats already controlled the chamber before the runoff, this might not seem like a big deal. For the past...
Sinema's break with the Democratic Party may not help her as much as she'd like
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she will no longer be a member of the Democratic Party, raising questions about how independent politicians can really be.
Commercial Dispatch
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
