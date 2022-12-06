ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy