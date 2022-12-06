Legrand has acquired Encelium, an Ontario, Canada-based manufacturer of advanced commercial lighting controls. The acquisition of Encelium brand and products, which takes effect immediately, comes as part of Legrand’s ongoing global strategy to further strengthen its position in the commercial lighting control sector. A leader in this category, Encelium is already an integral component within thousands of buildings, supporting the needs of occupants, tenants, and facilities managers through people-centric lighting and energy efficiency. Encelium will become an integral addition to Legrand’s Building Control Systems division, thanks to its in-fixture control options, site lighting, and DALI controls. It joins Legrand’s portfolio of market leaders, such as Legrand Wattstopper, Legrand Shading, and Vantage. Together, this collective of brands is poised to develop and support a broader range of new solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of agents, partners, specifiers, and contractors alike.

1 DAY AGO