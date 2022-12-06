Read full article on original website
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
retrofitmagazine.com
McElroy Adds Distributor for Fusion Machinery
McElroy, a designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the addition of a new distributor to sell and service fusion machinery in Scandinavia. Bluegreen Technologies is a Stathelle, Norway-based company with a focus toward environmentally friendly solutions in aquaculture, environmental technology, and traditional infrastructure. This includes...
retrofitmagazine.com
Daikin Acquires Controls and Energy-management Systems Provider
Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc. (Daikin) has acquired Venstar Inc. (Venstar), a prominent controls and energy-management systems provider whose technology and indoor comfort solutions are used in millions of residences and light-commercial applications across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The acquisition, announced by Daikin—a subsidiary of Daikin Industries...
retrofitmagazine.com
Marcum Commercial Construction Index: Construction Industry Remains Constrained by Labor Shortages, Elevated Materials Prices
The Marcum Commercial Construction Index for the third quarter of 2022 reports that the construction industry remains constrained by labor shortages and elevated materials prices but now also faces a rapidly deteriorating economic outlook and severely elevated borrowing costs. While some construction segments retain momentum, there are signs that broader economic weakness have begun to drag on the industry.
retrofitmagazine.com
VSC Announces Winners of Recycling and Social Impact Awards
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, announced the winners of its 2022 Recycling and Social Impact awards, who were recognized at the organization’s annual Sustainability Summit, held in Washington, D.C. JP Industrial received the 2022 Recycling Award for its ability...
retrofitmagazine.com
All Weather Insulated Panels Partners with MTL Holdings to Offer Roof Edge Securement
All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) is pleased to announce a partnership with MTL Holdings to offer roof edge securement as part of AWIP’s OneDek Insulated Roof Deck System. The OneDek Insulated Roof Deck System is an alternative to traditional multi-layer, low slope roofing systems. It features two main components to complete the roof, an insulated roof deck panel and membrane. Requiring fewer steps to install, the system saves construction time and provides exceptional energy efficiency for low-slope roofing projects. Incorporating MTL’s roof edge securement solutions to the OneDek system allows for additional benefits including enhanced performance and increased security of the roof.
retrofitmagazine.com
Legrand Acquires Encelium
Legrand has acquired Encelium, an Ontario, Canada-based manufacturer of advanced commercial lighting controls. The acquisition of Encelium brand and products, which takes effect immediately, comes as part of Legrand’s ongoing global strategy to further strengthen its position in the commercial lighting control sector. A leader in this category, Encelium is already an integral component within thousands of buildings, supporting the needs of occupants, tenants, and facilities managers through people-centric lighting and energy efficiency. Encelium will become an integral addition to Legrand’s Building Control Systems division, thanks to its in-fixture control options, site lighting, and DALI controls. It joins Legrand’s portfolio of market leaders, such as Legrand Wattstopper, Legrand Shading, and Vantage. Together, this collective of brands is poised to develop and support a broader range of new solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of agents, partners, specifiers, and contractors alike.
retrofitmagazine.com
PERC Hires Vice President of Business Development
Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC President and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane’s technological versatility in the commercial and residential construction industries. “Gavin is a proven leader with...
Top Wall Street Firm Has 5 Stocks Under $10 With 160% to 970% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
retrofitmagazine.com
Simpson Strong-Tie’s CEO Announces Retirement
Simpson Strong-Tie has announced that Karen Colonias will step down from her position as Chief Executive Officer, effective Dec. 31, 2022. As part of a planned succession, Colonias will continue in her role as CEO through the end of the year, and then will remain employed as an executive advisor to assist with the transition until her retirement becomes official on June 30, 2023. Colonias will also continue to serve as a member of the board of directors for Simpson Strong-Tie parent company Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., until the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.
retrofitmagazine.com
Industrial Floodlights Virtually Eliminate Maintenance Needs
Retrofitting HID floodlights with Areamaster Generation 2 LED industrial floodlights from Appleton will save companies upwards of 75 percent on energy costs, while virtually eliminating maintenance burdens and improving worker productivity by providing uniform, high-quality light. Exceptionally versatile, this next generation luminaire comes in a wide selection of beam patterns,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Concrete Industry Management to Auction Truck-mounted 38M Concrete Pump at World of Concrete
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program—a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management—is pleased to announce that the signature item for its annual auction at World of Concrete is a truck-mounted 38M concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, NORCAL Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company.
