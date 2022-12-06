POV: Your friend asked for your birth time once and can now predict your major life events with scary accuracy. They knew precisely when you’d have an epiphany to go back to school. They saw your travel plans coming way before you even knew you wanted to broaden your horizons. What kind of sorcery is this, and how do you tune in? Familiarize yourself with the houses in astrology, and you’ll be graced with all kinds of cosmic foresight. For intel on topics like education and foreign travel, you’ll want to get acquainted specifically with the ninth house in astrology.

