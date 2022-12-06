JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

