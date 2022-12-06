ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
First Coast News

JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Action News Jax

FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork. I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend. As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to...
Jacksonville local news

