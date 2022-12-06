Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
actionnewsjax.com
Police investigating two separate shootings in two Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Cedar Hills area. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more information. What is known is that one of the shootings occurred...
Bullet hole found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A bullet hole was found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office Monday after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an employee spotted shell casings in James Weldon Johnson Park. The City said the Mayor’s desk is just on the other side of the bullet...
First Coast News
Holiday celebration in Moncrief area of Jacksonville marks beginning of revitalization for local businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday celebration in the Moncrief area Friday marked the beginning of a new revitalization effort for businesses in the area. The 2022 Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project is a new program that has been awarded grant money from the federal government, City of Jacksonville and Wells Fargo.
1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
First Coast News
JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
Kishek Jewelers robbed by four men dressed in all black, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men dressed in all black robbed a jewelry store on the Southside around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report. The men pulled up to Kishek Jewelers on St. Johns Bluff Road South, just south of Beach Boulevard, in a...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-endorsed Duval School Board member backs Leanna Cumber for Jax Mayor
Cumber also announced Thursday that she had signed the Moms For Liberty pledge. Duval County School Board member April Carney is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Mayor, the candidate announced Thursday. Carney, who won election to the School Board after landing an endorsement from Gov. Ron...
Confederate flag flies again over downtown Jacksonville to protest removal of monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane once again flew the Confederate flag around downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning. Action News Jax told you when a similar thing happened Nov. 27 before the Jaguars-Ravens game at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to the flag,...
JSO: Man expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5:17 p.m. they were dispatched to the 7000 block of Lincoln Circle West in reference to an incident. Upon arrival, police say they located...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
First Coast News
Vigil held to remember 13-year-old Prince Holland, killed in Jacksonville drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and members of the community gathered Wednesday night to remember a 13-year-old lost to gun violence. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. The young athlete was leaving football tryouts that night when he was killed. As of Wednesday,...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
FDOT issues two Jacksonville traffic detour alerts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued two separate planned detours. Drivers are urged to stay informed of these changes and to slow down during roadwork. I-10 West exit to Roosevelt Boulevard detour planned this weekend. As part of FDOT’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to...
JSO asking for community’s assistance identifying possible murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a potential suspect in a murder in the Tallyrand area. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.
First Coast News
