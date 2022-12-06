Read full article on original website
Related
The Farr Side: It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas
There’s something special about Christmas and holiday music. Whether you like to admit it or not, it does put a little love in your heart. Some people start to play their favorites the day after Halloween. Even some radio stations change formats to play holiday songs 24/7. I’m among those who would rather wait until at least Thanksgiving weekend to start playing the songs of the season.
NPR
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' love story is told in a new Showtime series
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'RE GONNA HOLD ON") GEORGE JONES AND TAMMY WYNETTE: (Singing) We're going to hold on. Tammy Wynette loved George Jones before she met him. She was the aspiring country singer; he was already a legend. When they finally did meet, they fell madly in love and made beautiful music. But it was a tough road. He was an alcoholic, she was addicted to painkillers, and the songs that would come to define them were confessions of the real pain they were living through. Their story's being told in the limited Showtime series "George & Tammy," and the singing voices you hear belong to the actors themselves. Jones is played by Michael Shannon.
NPR
A documentary shows never-before-seen footage 50 years after Neil Young's 'Harvest'
NEIL YOUNG: (Singing) I want to live. I want to give. I've been a miner for a heart of gold. BIANCULLI: Fifty years ago, Neil Young released his album "Harvest," which includes such classic songs as "Heart Of Gold," "Old Man," "Alabama" and "The Needle And The Damage Done." A new documentary presents, for the first time, footage shot when he was making that album. The movie is called "Harvest Time," and it's now in theaters. In this clip from it, Neil Young is at a radio station.
NPR
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
A new scientific survey takes a close look at the ability of parrots to mimic human words and phrases. You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Huh. Really?. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That...
NPR
Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'
"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
NPR
Netflix releases the long-awaited documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan'
Netflix released three episodes of the long-awaited documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their love story in the series. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have produced a new Netflix documentary series about themselves. It's called "Harry & Meghan." And its first three episodes are streaming now, with three more episodes to come next week.
We're not lion: The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are a good laugh
Jennifer Hadley claimed the top prize for her photo of a 3-month-old lion cub tumbling out of a tree in the Serengeti region of Tanzania.
NPR
The Internet is losing it over the second season of 'The White Lotus'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Season 2 of the HBO mystery-drama "The White Lotus" wraps up this weekend. It...
Keep the Faith: Getting trapped by sticky thoughts
I’d never considered a bee getting stuck in honey before I saw the video. Maybe I figured it was like fish in water or pumpkin spice in Starbucks; bees had adapted for such predicaments. Instead, my heart sank for this innocent bee, covered in honey, trying to move but overwhelmed and stuck, giving its life to, and now for, the very honey that it was sinking in. My therapist once told me about “sticky thoughts,” those irrational...
NPR
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
Comments / 0