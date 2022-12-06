Kevin Costner has taken over hallowed space at Fox Corporation. The exterior walls of the company’s New York headquarters have long been adorned with giant billboards touting content at Fox News Channel. Passers-by over the years might find it hard to ignore giant posters of Sean Hannity or Megyn Kelly. In more recent times, pedestrians might have sauntered by billboards talking about a Fox News Christmas tree lighting or the cable outlet’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Now, much of that area has been ceded to the actor best known for his roles in movies like “Dances With Wolves,” “The Untouchables”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO