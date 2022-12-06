ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the kidnapping of an 86-year-old woman with dementia. The Clayton County Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was also reported that 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was still inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth. Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot. Austin is charged with aggravated...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say

ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

15 & 16 y.o. in Atlanta arrested for Murder in shooting deaths of 12 & 15 y.o.

ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects’ names were not released. Both face two counts of […]
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homeowners reportedly assaulted during home invasion in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion Monday in Buckhead. The Atlanta Police Department says around 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road NW. When they arrived, officers met with the homeowners, a male and a female, who stated a male intruder entered their home and physically assaulted them.
ATLANTA, GA

