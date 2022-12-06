Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta police search for man wanted for attempting to burglarize home multiple times
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said they are looking for a man who is wanted for attempting to burglarize a home Monday. Officials said officers responded to a call for an attempted burglary on Monday around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Adair Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
APD now has access to Atlantic Station surveillance cameras | What to know
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department now has access to Atlantic Station's surveillance cameras. 11Alive obtained the following statement Friday from a spokesperson for Atlantic Station:. Atlantic Station’s surveillance cameras have been integrated with APD as of Friday, Dec. 2, which had been an ongoing discussion point prior to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Masked man fatally shoots woman inside Gwinnett County used car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County used car dealership. According to officials, investigators responded to a homicide at Royal Court Motors in Snellville. When officers arrived on the scene around 2:30 pm, officials say...
Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage
ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a woman found dead in a house fire that also killed her nephew was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed. The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road the morning of Dec. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Photos released of suspects accused in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman in Clayton County
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the kidnapping of an 86-year-old woman with dementia. The Clayton County Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was also reported that 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was still inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth. Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot. Austin is charged with aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say
ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
15 & 16 y.o. in Atlanta arrested for Murder in shooting deaths of 12 & 15 y.o.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects’ names were not released. Both face two counts of […]
Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta
The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Atlanta that killed two people was arrested Thursda...
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homeowners reportedly assaulted during home invasion in Buckhead
BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion Monday in Buckhead. The Atlanta Police Department says around 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road NW. When they arrived, officers met with the homeowners, a male and a female, who stated a male intruder entered their home and physically assaulted them.
Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting that killed two youths in Midtown, ...
