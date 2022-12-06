ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Moldy eggplant and dirty hands: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Dec. 6)

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4JcI_0jZByAQO00

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake and Durham counties for the week of Nov. 29-Dec 5.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows at least 100 inspections were completed between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Three restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Chili’s (11380 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest) received a score of 88% during an inspection on Dec. 1.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 13 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to two points.
  • Violations included an employee handling dirty dishes and then doing food prep without washing their hands, hand wash sinks with dirty dishes and food, dirty pans stored as clean, raw steaks and cheese sauce stored under raw chicken, food stored at incorrect temperatures, food stored without date markings and tortilla chips stored on the floor.
  • The restaurant previously scored a 90% in September and a 95% in February.

Chutney’s ( 4121 Davis Dr. Morrisville) received a score of 87% during an inspection on Nov. 29.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 13 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.
  • Violations included employees coming in from outside and donning gloves to begin food prep without first washing hands, no paper towels at hand wash sink, hand wash sink blocked by a table, dirty knives stored as clean, employee washing dishes without sanitizer, clean pans stored in mop sink and buildup on dish machine and deep fryer.
  • The restaurant previously scored a 90% in June and a 90.5 in March.

Roots Grill & Bar (962-B Airport Blvd, Morrisville) received a score of 88.5 during an inspection on Dec. 5.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 14 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to 1.5 points.
  • Violations included moldy eggplant stored with other foods, raw meats stored above cooked meat and corn and cheese in cooler, incorrect concentration of chlorine sanitizer in dish machine, raw chicken kept on griddle in between sections of cooked meat, food kept at incorrect temperatures, walk-in cooler unable to maintain correct temperature, incorrect procedures for thawing frozen foods, lack of written employee health policy, lack of procedure for cleaning bodily fluids and lack of parasite destruction letter for cooked-to-order fish.

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us .

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 23 restaurant inspections were completed between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG .

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 16 restaurants were inspected between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc .

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 27 restaurants were inspected between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us .

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions

RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
18K+
Followers
505
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy