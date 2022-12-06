Bristol Virginia City Manager Randal Eads providing some not so good news to city council members at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Eads says fixing and closing the troubled landfill will cost an estimated 57 million dollars. The city has already spent more than three million dollars of unbudgeted money so far on the landfill. Phase one and two must be completed by June of 2023 at a cost of just under twelve million dollars.

