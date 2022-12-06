ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: According to TDOT’s live SmartWay map, all lanes and congestion has been cleared. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday. At 5:51 p.m., the Kingsport Police Department issued an alert stating that the westbound lanes of the interstate heading toward Kingsport […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services

NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
BRISTOL, VA
WKRN News 2

East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card

Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees

ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools administrator talks chronic absenteeism

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a great deal of discussion surrounding education and the effects that quarantine had on students’ learning, and one issue at the front of many school administrators’ minds when it comes to these discussions is chronic absenteeism. Tammy Pearce, the supervisor of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

City Manager Says Landfill Final Estimated Cleanup and Closure To Cost More Than 50 Million Dollars

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randal Eads providing some not so good news to city council members at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Eads says fixing and closing the troubled landfill will cost an estimated 57 million dollars. The city has already spent more than three million dollars of unbudgeted money so far on the landfill. Phase one and two must be completed by June of 2023 at a cost of just under twelve million dollars.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report

BLOUNTVILLE, TN

