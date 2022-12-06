Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
Elizabethton garbage pickup rate increase proposed — new side loader truck likely coming
With pay for truck drivers falling behind going rates and creating staffing shortages, Elizabethton residents and businesses will see higher trash pickup fees if a proposal before the Elizabethton City Commission passes Thursday.
Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange
UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: According to TDOT’s live SmartWay map, all lanes and congestion has been cleared. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday. At 5:51 p.m., the Kingsport Police Department issued an alert stating that the westbound lanes of the interstate heading toward Kingsport […]
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Kingsport Times-News
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
East TN sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the […]
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
Johnson City Press
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino starts progress toward permanent location
Hard Rock International and the Bristol community celebrated the beginning of a permanent casino location in Bristol on Wednesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethan City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools administrator talks chronic absenteeism
Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a great deal of discussion surrounding education and the effects that quarantine had on students’ learning, and one issue at the front of many school administrators’ minds when it comes to these discussions is chronic absenteeism. Tammy Pearce, the supervisor of...
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
supertalk929.com
City Manager Says Landfill Final Estimated Cleanup and Closure To Cost More Than 50 Million Dollars
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randal Eads providing some not so good news to city council members at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Eads says fixing and closing the troubled landfill will cost an estimated 57 million dollars. The city has already spent more than three million dollars of unbudgeted money so far on the landfill. Phase one and two must be completed by June of 2023 at a cost of just under twelve million dollars.
Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
wjhl.com
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends …. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Lee...
cardinalnews.org
Stores dedicated to unregulated ‘skill game’ machines proliferate in Bristol
As electronic “skill game” machines continue to operate unregulated and untaxed in Virginia, they have proliferated in Bristol, where at least three stores — each filled with 25 to 30 of the machines — have popped up in recent months. Previously, a few of the games...
