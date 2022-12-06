ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoaks, SC

1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital.

Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m.

CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that “work was being performed on a private residential LP gas line prior to the explosion.” One person was taken to MUSC’s burn center in stable condition, according to CCFR.

Residents living as far away as Orangeburg and Walterboro reported booms and tremors.

Via CCFR

Crews had the structure fire, which resulted from the explosion, under control as of 9:10 p.m., but remained on the scene.

The public is asked to avoid Community Avenue near Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road, which will be closed until further notice due to a “large debris field.”

Remnants of the home could be seen scattered across the street and hanging from nearby fences and telephone wires.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

