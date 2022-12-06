A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

1 HOUR AGO