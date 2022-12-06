ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tampa Bay Times

Why local journalism — and the Tampa Bay Times — matters so much right now | Column

Editor’s note: Marcy Hennecke is a Tampa-based philanthropist who supports local media, environmental conservation and women’s empowerment. She is a former journalist, speechwriter and PR consultant, and lived and worked in Holland, Mexico, Egypt and Canada before settling in Tampa. This is the text of a speech she delivered at Cocktails & News, an annual event for major donors to the Tampa Bay Times journalism funds.
TAMPA, FL
AFP

US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

