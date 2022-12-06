Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
Sinema's break with the Democratic Party may not help her as much as she'd like
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she will no longer be a member of the Democratic Party, raising questions about how independent politicians can really be.
Life in a Ukrainian town: rampaging Russians, power cuts, a visit by Banksy
Borodianka was largely reduced to rubble by the Russian invasion. It's become a symbol of the devastation inflicted by the Russian forces, and attracted a recent visit by the artist Banksy.
EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Turkey's new Syria escalation
Kurdish forces and international players — after weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria — are trying to gauge whether Ankara's threats of a ground invasion are serious
Why local journalism — and the Tampa Bay Times — matters so much right now | Column
Editor’s note: Marcy Hennecke is a Tampa-based philanthropist who supports local media, environmental conservation and women’s empowerment. She is a former journalist, speechwriter and PR consultant, and lived and worked in Holland, Mexico, Egypt and Canada before settling in Tampa. This is the text of a speech she delivered at Cocktails & News, an annual event for major donors to the Tampa Bay Times journalism funds.
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
From 'Bridge of Spies' to Brittney Griner, tense prisoner exchanges part of U.S. history
Prisoner exchanged have been controversial, yet the tradition in the modern era stretches back to the return of a downed U2 spy plane pilot in 1962.
The magic of soccer draws world's attention | Candace McKibben
I was 35 years old before I ever touched a soccer ball and what I knew about the game, I learned from a 3-year-old named Cory who had just become my stepson. I was newly wed to a husband who loves soccer and had been playing since his days in the Air Force.
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
