Lexington, KY

Comments / 4

Mary Jo
3d ago

her children are devastated, such good people. This mad man should have never been out of jail.He had no right what so ever to kill her. that judge that wouldn't give her an EPO should be accountable.

fox56news.com

Man arrested after 3-hour standoff with Lexington police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is facing multiple charges after a standoff with Lexington police. The Lexington Police Department said they were able to track down a man with multiple arrest warrants in a home on Old House Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. The man, identified...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment

WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears. Updated: 15 hours ago. While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming...
FRANKFORT, KY
wmky.org

Hall Indicted for Attempted Murder, Assualt

A Morehead man has been indicted for attempted murder, and several assault charges. 45-year-old Michael Hall was arrested on October 23. According to the indictment, he is charged with the attempted murder of one adult. Hall allegedly used a baseball bat to hit two individual adults, a ten-year-old child, and two babies during the incident.
MOREHEAD, KY
WALB 10

Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Stephon Henderson set to appear before grand jury

Police said a husband called 911 on Nov. 23 in Lexington and told them he shot his wife. Stephon Henderson is now headed to a grand jury. Police said a husband called 911 on Nov. 23 in Lexington and told them he shot his wife. Stephon Henderson is now headed to a grand jury.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old arrested after Lexington robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a teen after a Sunday armed robbery. Police said they were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street on after an armed robbery. Police took a teen into custody after they arrived and the suspect was charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft of a firearm, and minor in possession of a firearm.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
DANVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY

