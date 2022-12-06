Read full article on original website
Mary Jo
3d ago
her children are devastated, such good people. This mad man should have never been out of jail.He had no right what so ever to kill her. that judge that wouldn't give her an EPO should be accountable.
fox56news.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff with Lexington police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is facing multiple charges after a standoff with Lexington police. The Lexington Police Department said they were able to track down a man with multiple arrest warrants in a home on Old House Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. The man, identified...
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
wymt.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears. Updated: 15 hours ago. While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming...
WKYT 27
Advocates speak out as domestic violence-related homicides continue to grow in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Advocates in the community are speaking out as the number of domestic violence-related homicides continues to grow in Lexington. It can be concerning for those in abusive relationships around the holiday season. Advocates against domestic violence say one of the most dangerous times for someone in...
wmky.org
Hall Indicted for Attempted Murder, Assualt
A Morehead man has been indicted for attempted murder, and several assault charges. 45-year-old Michael Hall was arrested on October 23. According to the indictment, he is charged with the attempted murder of one adult. Hall allegedly used a baseball bat to hit two individual adults, a ten-year-old child, and two babies during the incident.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
WALB 10
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
WKYT 27
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
fox56news.com
Stephon Henderson set to appear before grand jury
Police said a husband called 911 on Nov. 23 in Lexington and told them he shot his wife. Stephon Henderson is now headed to a grand jury. Police said a husband called 911 on Nov. 23 in Lexington and told them he shot his wife. Stephon Henderson is now headed to a grand jury.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
WKYT 27
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many police departments are saying that retail thefts are on the rise. Lt. Jeremy Tuttle is the Lieutenant of the property crimes section in the Bureau of Investigations. He says they tend to see more thefts in retail stores during the holiday season. “We always have...
fox56news.com
16-year-old arrested after Lexington robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a teen after a Sunday armed robbery. Police said they were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street on after an armed robbery. Police took a teen into custody after they arrived and the suspect was charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft of a firearm, and minor in possession of a firearm.
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
WKYT 27
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
