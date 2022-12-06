Read full article on original website
Westchester County Town To Replace Cracked Sewer Pipes To Prevent Pollution, Bacteria Exposure
A town in Westchester County is dedicating efforts to clean deteriorated sewer pipes to prevent pollutants from entering the environment and to protect residents from exposure to harmful waste. To do this, the town of Harrison has entered into a contract with a company called Pipelogix to enli…
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
QSR Web
Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island
Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
longislandadvance.net
Residents work hard to clean up local cemetery
For years, the resting place of Revolutionary War hero, Capt. Richard Corwin, has been landlocked. A Town of Brookhaven-owned flag lot entrance to the cemetery on Chapel Avenue in Brookhaven Hamlet …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
'They are causing this problem.' Yonkers landlord blames bad tenants for pest infestation, poor conditions
Jason Stricker says some tenants have been attracting pests and it's impacting other residents.
rcbizjournal.com
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site
Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
talkofthesound.com
Rye Man Arrested for 2X+ BAC Following Motor Vehicle Incident
RYE, NY (December 9, 2022) — A Rye man was arrested for drunk driving on Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Stavrides, age 53, of Rye, New York. Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated (BAC over .18 %.) Police narrative: On Thursday December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:10 pm, Rye Police Officers responded to...
Police Report More Thefts, Disputes At North White Plains Stop & Shop
More thefts and disputes are reported to have happened at a Stop & Shop in Westchester County, police said. The first incident of larceny happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway, according to North Castle Police. A day...
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
midislandtimes.com
Town: File for property tax exemptions now
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
Orange County Department of Social Services officials say more help is available than people may realize, including money for back rent and a rent supplement program to help folks who are above poverty level.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
