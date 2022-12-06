ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QSR Web

Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island

Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
longislandadvance.net

Residents work hard to clean up local cemetery

For years, the resting place of Revolutionary War hero, Capt. Richard Corwin, has been landlocked. A Town of Brookhaven-owned flag lot entrance to the cemetery on Chapel Avenue in Brookhaven Hamlet …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent

Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
talkofthesound.com

Rye Man Arrested for 2X+ BAC Following Motor Vehicle Incident

RYE, NY (December 9, 2022) — A Rye man was arrested for drunk driving on Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Stavrides, age 53, of Rye, New York. Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated (BAC over .18 %.) Police narrative: On Thursday December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:10 pm, Rye Police Officers responded to...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town: File for property tax exemptions now

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
PIX11

Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge

FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
FREEPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy