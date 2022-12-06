ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive

Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
29K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy