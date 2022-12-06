Read full article on original website
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive
Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Report: Jason Garrett Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Jason Garrett, the second-longest tenured head coach in Dallas Cowboys history, has taken to broadcasting over coaching this season. Most recently the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, Garett's coaching plans have been unclear thus far in 2022. But a Thursday report from The Athletic's ...
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option
The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
It stinks that Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't a part of our NFL Sundays anymore
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Our NFL Sundays used to be a lot cooler, didn’t they?. We’d get Joe Buck (who I think is the GOAT) and Troy...
LeBron James Addresses Jerry Jones Photo, Whether He’s ‘Woke’
The Lakers star explained why he felt the need to speak out.
