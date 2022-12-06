ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage. A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 8, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; an increase in skilled trades licensing; the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; SAFE Fund awards; the Cleaner Water Program; internet grant awards; affordable health care coverage; protecting youth in state custody; public health and the Frankfort Christmas parade. He also named The Salvation Army, all those volunteering to ring bells as well as making donations as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID levels low in more than half of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows COVID-19 Community Levels remain low in just over half of Kentucky’s 120 counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Invasive mussels found in Grant County lake

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is urging vigilance by anglers and boaters after the discovery of invasive zebra mussels in Williamstown Lake in Grant County. The lake is near the Licking River, home to some of Kentucky’s rarest native mussels. Native mussels help clean water sources but are threatened by...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

What is Kentucky and Indiana's favorite Christmas movie?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the season of curling up on the couch and watching a plethora of festive movies. But what are people in Kentucky and Indiana picking this time of the year?. According to Wishlisted.com, both states' favorite Christmas movie is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The site took...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

EKY superintendents seeing low attendance rates

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky school districts have had a rough start to the first half of the school year. With the devastating floods pushing their start dates back, students lost valuable school days. As the new year approaches, attendance levels are reaching new lows. One school’s numbers are as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

