4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
