We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO