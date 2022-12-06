ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
