Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. So, about that Real ID deadline... In November, after years of delays, the federal government finally set May 3, 2023, as the day U.S. travelers flying domestically would have to start showing Transportation Security Administration agents at the airport a Real ID instead of a standard driver's license. Don't worry about running down to the DMV, though — on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it is extending the deadline to May 7, 2025. DHS said because of backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, state motor vehicle departments need...

28 MINUTES AGO