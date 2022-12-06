ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
Margaret Minnicks

An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'

A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Elementary School Under Federal Probe After Parent Says Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (DOE-OCR) is investigating an Atlanta elementary school amid allegations the principal assigned black students to certain classes. In a letter obtained by CNN, the DOE said it will investigate allegations of racial discrimination and whether Atlanta Public Schools subjected students at...
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
