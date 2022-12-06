Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have mostly sunny weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This weekend will be partly sunny for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 9, will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 18 and west winds at 15–20 mph that could gust as high as 30 mph.
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
buckrail.com
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Sheridan Media
SHS Students Take State Championship in We the People Competition
Students who were at the competition in the above photo are: Front Row Miles Hadfield, Bae-John Heyneman, and Nicholas Glinos Lobach: Second Row Kim Ferguson (Teacher), Jada Berry, Samantha Osborne, Henry Craft, Terran Grooms, Callista Roush, Madelyn Katschke, Mike Thomas (Teacher); Third Row Garrett Spielman, Lillian Kelly, Georgia Gould; Fourth Row Anna Flickinger, Aaron Bujans, Grace Hinton, Gabriella Wright, Maria Foreman, Lincoln Carroll: Fifth Row Adeline Pendergast, Luca Sinclair, Elizabeth Siskin, Katelyn Reckard, Allison Ligocki; Sixth Row Cole Brennan, Landis Zebroski, Chloe Rickett, Peter LaRosa, Kolin Custis, Dane Steel.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the military there’s a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn’t just walk away.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Rotary to distribute bikes to children with special needs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 10, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne will give out 36 adaptive tricycles to students with special needs in Laramie County School District 1. The bikes are adaptive tricycles which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The giveaway will take place at Cheyenne Fire Station, 7222 Commerce Circle. Students and parents can pick up tricycles from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Two More Cowboys Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- If you're keeping track at home, the count now stands at six. That's the number of Wyoming football players that have announced their decision to leave the program since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. On Day 1, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho...
