cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Conservation leader Ava Goodale of Millbrook finishes master’s studies
OXFORD, OH (12/07/2022)– Millbrook, New York (12545), resident Ava Goodale has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December 2022, Goodale concluded a master’s course of study with a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in the Biological Sciences from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.
Flying Magazine
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
Do You Think Mahopac High School Will Change Its Nickname from the Indians?
According to Lohud, The New York State Department of Education has directed all schools in the state to change any Native-American nicknames of mascots. The paper says that the department is threatening to pull State funding from any school that refuses. According the the LoHud report, the school will hold a December 20th board of education "work session" to talk this over. They made clear the public can attend but there will be no opportunity for public comment.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Sharon Historical Society & Museum Announces Appointment of Cooper Sheldon as Curator
Sharon, CT: After an extensive search, Sharon Historical Society & Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Cooper Sheldon as the new full-time curator. Cooper brings a range of experiences from his work with public schools, the National Parks Service and the Vermont Granite Museum. At Sharon Historical Society & Museum, Cooper is already focused on community engagement, youth programs, collections care, and a permanent exhibition on the history of Sharon and the iron industry.
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 12/9-12/11
This weekend’s calendar is full of exciting events to bring some holiday cheer to kids and adults alike. Every week has new opportunities to enjoy a very diverse entertainment agenda. Below are some of our picks for fun and entertaining events on our calendar this week that we think...
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wine meets yarn at new Kingston bar
Jocelyn Songco has worked, lived and traveled around the world — first with the Peace Corps, then backpacking around Africa, then working with the International Rescue Committee in Guinea to help refugees from Sierra Leone and Liberia. After earning double Master’s degrees at Columbia University, in International Affairs and an MBA, she learned the ropes of global investment at DeLoitte before finally devoting 14 years at the Open Society Foundations to financing programs to help small farms and job-creation programs internationally. Along the way she picked up a taste for good regional wines and a passion for fiber arts. The last two have come together in her latest project: opening a combination yarn shop and wine bar on the Rondout waterfront.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Hugo Rosenkranz
Hugo Rosenkranz, a resident of Fairfax, CA and formerly of Ulster County, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 28, 2022. Born on November 11, 1931 in Wetter, Germany, he was the son of the late Frederick and Sophia (Schroeder) Rosenkranz. Mr. Rosenkranz is survived by his loving...
CMH unveils new patient care, education space
Community and business leaders recently joined with Columbia Memorial Health trustees, executives, and staff to unveil a newly-renovated wing of the Greene Medical Arts building.
WKTV
Valley View project going out to bid again
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city only received one bid for the Valley View renovation project, which is expected to cost double the estimated amount. It will go back out to bid in a couple of weeks. Valley View project to cost double original estimate; bids go out again...
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Ulster County Tryst Leads to GMA Anchors Suspension
The tea coming out of the GMA-Anchor-Love-Affair has yet to cool off. One may even say, the tea is still piping hot. If you've been living under a rock the last week or so, let us fill you in. Good Morning America Anchor Affair. Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes...
'Peace Can Begin At Home': This Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Has Ties To East Fishkill
One nomination for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is bringing attention to the work of a pair of Hudson Valley lawyers. The nomination, given to the International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), an organization that gives divorcing couples an alternative to litigation called "Collaborative Practice", puts a spotlight on Dutchess County lawyers who are active within the association, according to Burns Patterson, a spokesman for the lawyers.
theharlemvalleynews.net
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS ADVOCATES FOR PROPER OVERSIGHT AND TRANSPARENCY OF STADIUM PROJECT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – Preceding the Dutchess County Legislature’s December 8th vote to amend the 2023 Budget to include a $25 million capital project for the Dutchess Stadium, Dutchess County Comptroller Robin Lois shared her assessment and recommendations with policymakers arguing for a rejection of the amendment to ensure proper oversight and transparency regarding its inclusion. Comptroller Lois reiterated her role and responsibility as the chief accountant and auditor of the County to enforce policy and procedures, as well as to strongly encourage transparency and proper oversight in protecting Dutchess County taxpayer dollars and enforcing policy.
