Read full article on original website
Related
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed
The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
Idaho police seek Hyundai Elantra as they investigate quadruple murder
Detectives are searching for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra in their investigation into the killings of four Idaho college students. They say the occupants of the car may have critical information regarding the deaths.
Comments / 0