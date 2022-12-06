Read full article on original website
The Election America Needs
In 2015, as another presidential election approached, I found myself resigned to choosing between Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton. I couldn’t imagine a clearer illustration of the contempt the nation’s elites felt for the American people. The voters expressed their disgust. The only two candidates capable of generating...
Dems Scramble to Find Their Foil for GOP’s Big Biden Probes
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House a month from now, they’ve promised to kick off investigations into everything from Hunter Biden’s laptop and the FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago to many planks of the Biden administration’s so-called “woke ideology.”It’s deja vu all over again for many House Democrats. From 2011 to 2016, they were in the minority, defending a different Democratic president—and then a Democratic presidential nominee—from a veritable kitchen sink of GOP probes, from Benghazi to the Fast and Furious operation tracking guns to Mexican cartels.With Republicans like Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY) aiming to...
White House To Go on Offensive Against GOP as Gas Prices Drop
The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below what it was one year ago, and the White House is preparing to go on the offense politically as consumers see more money in their pockets ahead of the holidays. The administration argument? Thank President Biden. Republicans were only...
