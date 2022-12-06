Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has revealed the “number one” sniper for dominating Al Mazrah, and their meta build makes it easy to wipe out enemies in an instant. While the TAQ-56 has stood out as the strongest AR in Warzone 2 and the Fennec 45 is by far the most dominant gun at close quarters, it can be a little more complicated when it comes to picking out a top-tier sniper.

22 HOURS AGO