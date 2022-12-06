ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in West Sacramento

A two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento on December 6 caused trauma to a passenger in one of the vehicles. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just west of the Enterprise Boulevard off-ramp at about 3:07 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that it involved a Nissan pickup as well as a Toyota truck.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
ROCKLIN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Pedestrian Injured in Traffic Crash Hospitalized

Traffic Crash on Rio Linda Boulevard Hospitalizes Pedestrian. A Sacramento pedestrian was struck and injured in a traffic crash recently, which resulted in hospitalization for major injuries. The accident occurred along Rio Linda Boulevard between Lampasas and Eleanor avenues, with no time being given. The Sacramento Police Department announced a road closure in the area and advised motorists to use an alternate route. An investigation by local authorities is being conducted to understand how the accident occurred and to place fault.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton

On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says

A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident

Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Shuts Down Cap City Freeway

Truck Accident at Marconi Avenue Overpass Causes Fencing to Fall on Freeway Below. A semi attempting to make a tight turn on the overpass for Marconi Avenue became involved in a truck accident that shut down the Capital City Freeway on December 5. The big rig, while trying to make the turn, went up onto the curb and dislodged the fencing that fell onto the freeway below, according to the Sacramento Police Department. One vehicle struck the debris, but no one suffered injuries in the accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy