sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in West Sacramento
A two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento on December 6 caused trauma to a passenger in one of the vehicles. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just west of the Enterprise Boulevard off-ramp at about 3:07 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that it involved a Nissan pickup as well as a Toyota truck.
CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
2 People Injured Seriously In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday afternoon in Rocklin. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Injured in Traffic Crash Hospitalized
Traffic Crash on Rio Linda Boulevard Hospitalizes Pedestrian. A Sacramento pedestrian was struck and injured in a traffic crash recently, which resulted in hospitalization for major injuries. The accident occurred along Rio Linda Boulevard between Lampasas and Eleanor avenues, with no time being given. The Sacramento Police Department announced a road closure in the area and advised motorists to use an alternate route. An investigation by local authorities is being conducted to understand how the accident occurred and to place fault.
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton
On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
Grass Valley residents pull driver from burning vehicle after crash
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District. At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
KCRA.com
Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says
A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
KCRA.com
Man carjacked after zip-tied and burned by people on side of the road, Sutter sheriff says
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was tricked by people pretending to be stuck on the side of the road was zip-tied and set on fire before the group stole his vehicle. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the carjackers. Video above: Top headlines for...
KCRA.com
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video of arrest where man became unresponsive
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a deputy body camera video that shows an early morning arrest from earlier this week where a person being taken into custody became unresponsive. The department said in a release that the man resisted arrest for several minutes before they were...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Shuts Down Cap City Freeway
Truck Accident at Marconi Avenue Overpass Causes Fencing to Fall on Freeway Below. A semi attempting to make a tight turn on the overpass for Marconi Avenue became involved in a truck accident that shut down the Capital City Freeway on December 5. The big rig, while trying to make the turn, went up onto the curb and dislodged the fencing that fell onto the freeway below, according to the Sacramento Police Department. One vehicle struck the debris, but no one suffered injuries in the accident.
California teen who went missing after visit to a rest stop found dead
He was reported missing after not returning from a visit to the Gold Run rest stop on I-80.
