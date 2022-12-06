Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
seehafernews.com
Three Raiders Voted AP All State In Football
Three members of the state semifinalist Two Rivers High School Football team were selected to the Associated Press All-State team, announced Thursday afternoon. Leading the Raiders contingent is inside linebacker Chase Matthias. The 5′ 11″ 200-pound junior was named a Second-team all stater at Inside Linebacker. Two of...
seehafernews.com
Dopirak Brothers Lead MSOE To NACC Win
The Dopirak brothers from Manitowoc both played major roles in MSOE’s latest men’s basketball victory last night. Mason Dopirak scored a collegiate career-high 36 points during the Raiders’ 87-to-70 win over Concordia Wisconsin in Mequon. Mason tallied a double-double with 10 rebounds and contributed 5 assists. His...
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
seehafernews.com
Edward J. Hynek Jr.
Edward J. “Butch” Hynek Jr., age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Bay at Northridge in Manitowoc. Edward was born October 10, 1942, in Manitowoc, to the late Edward and Caroline Ann (Luchsinger) Hynek. He attended schools in Manitowoc and was a 1960 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Edward served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class Telephone Lineman from October of 1960 until September of 1963, at both Fort Huachuca, AZ and Hanau, Germany. He then went on to work at Aluminum Specialty, Mirro Foley as first lead set-up and then a mixer in the paint department, Newell Rubbermaid, and finally retired from Fisher Hamilton. He married the former Sandra K. Howarth on August 22, 1964, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. In August of 2022, they celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Edward bowled, played dartball, loved baseball, playing and coaching many local teams. He loved coaching youth baseball, which was his real joy. He always said “winning wasn’t everything, it was how you played the game, and the sportsmanship you showed.” Ed loved to golf after he retired and went as often as he could. He loved camping, he and Sandy camped for many years. They loved their trailer in Sturgeon Bay, and at Fawn Lake, Shawano. He loved to grill out, and had campfires with his children and grandchildren. Edward and Sandy spent 40 years researching his family and was proud of his Czech/Bohemian heritage. He loved reading about it, but he left Sandy to do the paperwork! And he was known to love a good Kolache. He was always kind and had a smile for everyone he met, and he will be missed immensely by all who knew him.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
seehafernews.com
Joseph A. Resch
Joseph A. Resch, age 96, formerly of Whitelaw, died Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Home of Felician Village in Manitowoc. Joseph was born on October 9, 1926, in Aniwa, Wisconsin, son of the late Louis and Margaret (Wilhelm) Resch. On June 1, 1949, he married the former Bernice Havlichek at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. The couple had recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2021. Together they farmed in Branch and raised five children on the family farm. Joseph also was a Vigortone dealer for 25 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, making maple syrup and gardening. Joseph was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, its Holy Name Society, and the Reedsville Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
seehafernews.com
$100,000 Winning Raffle Ticket Sold In De Pere
Somebody who bought a $5.00 Holly Jolly Raffle in De Pere is $100,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Main in De Pere. It was drawn as the winner Monday. The Holly Jolly Raffle launched back in October and sold out...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
seehafernews.com
Manty Dance Ready To Perform “Snowed In” At The Capitol Civic Center
Manty Dance will take to the stage of the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. “Snowed In” features several selections that celebrate the holidays and winter season, including “A Coldest Winter”, “Frosty” and “The Nutcracker Suite.”. Gretchen Jacobson has been...
