Edward J. “Butch” Hynek Jr., age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Bay at Northridge in Manitowoc. Edward was born October 10, 1942, in Manitowoc, to the late Edward and Caroline Ann (Luchsinger) Hynek. He attended schools in Manitowoc and was a 1960 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Edward served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class Telephone Lineman from October of 1960 until September of 1963, at both Fort Huachuca, AZ and Hanau, Germany. He then went on to work at Aluminum Specialty, Mirro Foley as first lead set-up and then a mixer in the paint department, Newell Rubbermaid, and finally retired from Fisher Hamilton. He married the former Sandra K. Howarth on August 22, 1964, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. In August of 2022, they celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Edward bowled, played dartball, loved baseball, playing and coaching many local teams. He loved coaching youth baseball, which was his real joy. He always said “winning wasn’t everything, it was how you played the game, and the sportsmanship you showed.” Ed loved to golf after he retired and went as often as he could. He loved camping, he and Sandy camped for many years. They loved their trailer in Sturgeon Bay, and at Fawn Lake, Shawano. He loved to grill out, and had campfires with his children and grandchildren. Edward and Sandy spent 40 years researching his family and was proud of his Czech/Bohemian heritage. He loved reading about it, but he left Sandy to do the paperwork! And he was known to love a good Kolache. He was always kind and had a smile for everyone he met, and he will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

