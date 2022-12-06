ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified

Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen

The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

An Abingdon woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly cut a man’s throat. According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Gobble, 28, is charged with malicious wounding after deputies responded to a residence on Shelton Drive in regard to a stabbing. Officers identified a male...
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WAVY News 10

Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

