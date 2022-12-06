Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
thesungazette.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five
VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County students put on their blue suede jackets
TULARE COUNTY – Multiple students were selected to receive their very own FFA Jacket, complete with their name embroidered into the trademark blues. This was an initiative made by the community to provide jackets for those who would otherwise not be able to have one. Since the Future Farmers...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
Hanford Sentinel
Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot
Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week. The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
Concerts announced for 2023 Clovis Rodeo
The concert lineup for the 2023 Clovis Rodeo has been announced! Officials say that LOCASH, Nate Smith and Michael Ray will perform at the 109th rodeo.
KMPH.com
Video: Man spotted performing dance routine outside market in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Sometimes you have to stop what you’re doing and dance. According to Buford Star Mart owner Shawqi Altowayti, a customer was spotted outside his store Monday night performing an entire dance routine. Altowayti says his store in Hanford plays music and this particular customer...
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Trails End residents receive final inspections in last day to meet code
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was the final day to bring units up to code at the former Trails End mobile home park – now been renamed La Hacienda Mobile Estates. Code enforcers worked to determine whether residents would be able to stay or if they would be evicted. It’s the latest chapter in the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show
The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year. “Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford. “It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor...
thesungazette.com
Chapel Hart tips their hats to Fox Theatre
VISALIA – The Chapel Hart trio rode off into the sunset after getting the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. Now, they are headed to their first headlining tour, with Visalia on their list. On May 18, up-and-coming country trio Chapel Hart will ride into town to perform...
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
Hanford Sentinel
Filling in the gaps of history | Hanford Gourmet
Recently, I wrote columns about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown, and how they created the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but family, work, school, and China Alley. The Newtons, a devout Christian couple, introduced them to a completely different world.
Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
