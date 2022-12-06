ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goldcountrymedia.com

Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament

It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
ROCKLIN, CA
thesungazette.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hawks push win streak to five

VISALIA – The Mission Oak Hawks win their fifth game in a row against the Redwood Rangers. The final score was 54-24. The Mission Oak Hawks have been on a hot streak since losing their first game to El Diamante on Nov. 15. They’ve won the five games since, most recently beating the Redwood Rangers 54-24. At halftime, the Hawks were the better team offensively, putting up 29 points while the Rangers only had ten. Even though the Rangers put up a few more points in the second half, the Hawks were uncatchable.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County students put on their blue suede jackets

TULARE COUNTY – Multiple students were selected to receive their very own FFA Jacket, complete with their name embroidered into the trademark blues. This was an initiative made by the community to provide jackets for those who would otherwise not be able to have one. Since the Future Farmers...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford Sentinel

Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot

Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week. The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Video: Man spotted performing dance routine outside market in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Sometimes you have to stop what you’re doing and dance. According to Buford Star Mart owner Shawqi Altowayti, a customer was spotted outside his store Monday night performing an entire dance routine. Altowayti says his store in Hanford plays music and this particular customer...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show

The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year. “Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford. “It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Chapel Hart tips their hats to Fox Theatre

VISALIA – The Chapel Hart trio rode off into the sunset after getting the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. Now, they are headed to their first headlining tour, with Visalia on their list. On May 18, up-and-coming country trio Chapel Hart will ride into town to perform...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Filling in the gaps of history | Hanford Gourmet

Recently, I wrote columns about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown, and how they created the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but family, work, school, and China Alley. The Newtons, a devout Christian couple, introduced them to a completely different world.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
CLOVIS, CA

