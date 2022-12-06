Read full article on original website
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says
Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
Finneas Reveals Camp Rock Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'
The musician shared his connection to the Jonas Brothers while talking to Joe Jonas during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable If Finneas is looking for the voice he hears inside his head (the reason that he's singing), he doesn't need to look much further than Camp Rock. The Grammy-winning musician revealed in a Hollywood Reporter songwriters roundtable Friday that he was inspired to pick up the guitar because of the Jonas Brothers' iconic film. "Camp Rock made me want to learn how to play guitar, Joe," the songwriter told...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match
The musician noted that his son had a "panic attack" which he initially thought was a "heart attack" Rod Stewart is opening up about a recent health scare with his 11-year-old son. The musician's youngest child Aiden was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, the father of eight told FourFourTwo. "We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic...
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux, their first child together, in 2016 Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up! Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats. A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park. In another photo, a happy Deveraux...
Kathy Hilton Applies Lipstick on Stage During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech — Watch
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star unintentionally stole the spotlight during Hargitay's touching speech in a clip that's now gone viral on social media Kathy Hilton might have just out Kathy Hilton-ed herself. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was on hand at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to present Mariska Hargitay with her award for drama TV star of 2022, but while the winner was speaking, all eyes turned to Kathy Hilton, who took that moment to reapply her lipstick. While Hargitay, 58, was showing her...
Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed her diagnosis in a tearful video on Thursday Céline Dion is doing everything in her power to get better. After the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and would consequentially be postponing upcoming concert dates — a source tells PEOPLE she is "focusing on her health and children." "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans," the source tells PEOPLE on Friday. "It's been a...
Ty Pennington Strips Down and Dances to Michael Bolton While Quarantining in a Hotel Room
The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum said he was going "stir crazy" after getting the flu while on vacation Ty Pennington is breaking out his sultry dance moves once again. The Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum, 58, posted a video of himself dancing in his hotel room to Michael Bolton's "I Said I Love You… But I Lied" on Instagram on Thursday In the nearly one minute clip, Pennington walks into the shot wearing a white hotel robe and black shorts and shows off his...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'
The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch Love Actually: 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually. The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com. Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every...
Blake Shelton on Rebalancing Life with Gwen Stefani and His 3 Stepsons: 'I Don't Want Any Regrets'
The country superstar and Barmageddon co-creator gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about fame, family and his next moves after The Voice There are few things the admittedly frugal Blake Shelton is willing to splurge on, but since marrying Gwen Stefani, the country superstar has shelled out a small fortune on... flower seeds. The couple has grown multiple gardens' worth of zinnias and sunflowers, and the Icelandic lilies are still a work in progress. "We go way over-the-top," Shelton — whose new game show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday night on USA Network —...
Gabriel Iglesias Throws $100K Quinceañera for His 'Princess' Chihuahua: 'Party of the Year'
The Netflix comedy star's party for the senior dog included professional dancers, a custom carriage, and three canine costumes changes Gabriel Iglesias went all out to celebrate his furry friend. The comedian shared a video on his Instagram Monday of him pushing his chihuahua Risa in a carriage for the quinceañera he threw her on Nov. 12. According to Today, Iglesias spent a total of $100,000 on the celebration. "Party of the year all for my little princess 🤗 Risa has given me so many years of happiness....
Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton's Skincare Routine Involves Him Washing His Face 'in the Kitchen Sink'
In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of the Gloss Angeles podcast episode airing Friday, the No Doubt singer says her country star husband has had to adjust his skincare routine due to his height Gwen Stefani is revealing former Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton's beauty secrets. In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan's Gloss Angeles podcast presented by Refinery29 airing 2 a.m PT on Spotify on Friday, the No Doubt singer, 53, says that her country star husband, 46, keeps it simple in terms of his skincare routine,...
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life earlier this year with her documentary My Mind and Me Selena Gomez shows that it's not all glamour behind the scenes. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a peek into her daily life on TikTok – taking a quick break in a public bathroom to air out her multi-colored wig using a hand dryer. In the short clip, Gomez squats down wearing ripped jeans and an aqua blue top to dry her rainbow bangs. She shakes...
Sasha McVeigh Celebrates Her Mother's Support in Touching Music Video: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'
Sasha McVeigh doesn't know where to start the story about her mom, Linda McVeigh. The British country singer could begin in the late '90s when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 43. Doctors told her an experimental drug was the only hope for saving her life, but she couldn't have more children. She got pregnant with Sasha by accident. Doctors said the baby would be deformed and pressured her to have an abortion.
Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on Yellowstone Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'
Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone. The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. "To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the...
