Former SF Building Inspector pleads guilty to taking illegal payments
SAN FRANCISCO -- Bernard Curran, a former San Francisco Senior Building Inspector, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits.Curran, 62, was employed by the city from 2005 until he resigned from his supervisory position while on administrative leave in May 2021. His official duties included conducting physical inspections of buildings and construction sites within San Francisco. In his plea agreement, Curran admitted that he accepted illegal payments from two people in his official capacity. The first was an unnamed long-time San Francisco real estate developer who Curran developed a friendship with in the...
San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says
The DA says the victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.
Man charged in unprovoked shooting that injured young man in San Jose in October
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 66-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of an unarmed man in San Jose in October, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Mark Waters, a San Jose resident, is accused of the unprovoked attack on a 21-year-old man who had just exited his nearby Airbnb rental […]
Man accused of selling drugs to high school students arrested
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – When Sunnyvale police executed a search warrant on a man accused of selling narcotics to high school students, they found weapons, narcotics and cash according to a tweet. Brandon Sanchez-Mejia, 22, was arrested “on numerous weapons & narcotics charges” after the warrant was executed, the tweet, from the Sunnyvale Department of […]
Man impersonating police officer arrested in Santa Rosa for DUI, gun charge
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly discharged a gun and pretended to be a California Highway Patrol officer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue for the report of gunshots and a car stuck in mud. A […]
Two men accused of targeting EBT users charged by CoCo County DA
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to a sophisticated financial scheme targeting people on public assistance, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said. The two men, who have no known connection to the Bay Area, were arrested in Hercules on Dec. 1, according to a CoCo […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Revenge Killing in Newark Held Without Bail
A father accused of murdering the father of his daughter's former boyfriend faced a judge Wednesday. Louie Sixto Lopez is being charged with shooting and killing Reynaldo Cantu - the father of Lopez daughter's former boyfriend - in what law enforcement is calling revenge killing. According to officials, Lopez allegedly...
SFGate
Update: Arrest For Murder Of Elderly Woman Ends Fear Surrounding Her Death
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
Murder, weapons charges in brazen daylight shooting on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO -- Murder and weapons charges were filed against a 23-year-old San Francisco man Wednesday in the brazen August fatal afternoon shooting of a passenger aboard a Muni bus.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo was a danger to the community and should be held without bail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges."The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents," Jenkins said in a news release. "Passengers and operators should not have...
kion546.com
DA: Two Seaside men plead guilty to 2014 murder of man they thought was rival gang member
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that two Seaside gang members will be sentenced for the murder of a 28-year-old they mistook for a rival gang member. Enrique Lopez Velazco, 28, and Arcadio Perez-Ruiz, 28, both from Seaside, will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023,...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Street-Racing Crash That Killed San Carlos Couple Due in Court
One of the suspects in a deadly street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple and orphaned their twin daughters was scheduled to appear in a Redwood City court Friday on murder charges. On Nov. 4, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old suspect were traveling at speeds near 80...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man was pistol-whipped and robbed after meeting online date, CA cops say. One arrested
A 35-year-old man was beaten and robbed while on a dating-app meetup with a woman, California police said, and now, a person has been charged in the attack. The man met with the woman in Menlo Park on Friday, Nov. 18, after the pair met on a dating app, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the Menlo Park Police Department. The two were sitting in his car when two men approached.
Santa Clara County Sheriff arrests suspect for murder after fentanyl overdose death
SAN JOSE -- Authorities in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon arrested a suspect on murder charges for selling fentanyl to a victim who fatally overdosed on the drug.According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 28-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Anthony Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for murder after he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to his victim, who died as a result of the overdose. The release called the homicide charge "a landmark case in an effort to hold perpetrators accountable for their intentional criminal actions that have...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest 2 in possession of firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Police Department was called Tuesday night to El Dorado Park as there were reports of two men in possession of firearms. According to police a few hours after receiving reports officer pulled over the suspected car which led the passenger of the car to start a foot chase with police.
Vallejo man receives nearly 22 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking
VALLEJO – A 38-year-old Vallejo man has been sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, prosecutors announced. According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's Office, a judge sentenced Chirstopher Matthew Rougeau on Monday to 21 years and 10 months in prison. Rougeau pleaded guilty in September for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He had faced a possible life sentence and $10 million fine.Court documents said authorities found Rougeau in his vehicle on April 20 and searched him pursuant to a search warrant. During the search, officers found a pistol in a holster on his hip. Officers...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
Man, woman ordered to stand trial in San Mateo for 2020 fatal shooting of rapper
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, prosecutors said Tuesday. Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot […]
