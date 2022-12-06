ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Posts Touching Tribute: ‘I Am So Grateful’

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Paul Harris/Getty

Kirstie Alley’s second husband Parker Stevenson wrote a loving tribute to his late ex-wife on Tuesday, thanking her for their 14 years together. The pair, who made it official in 1983, shared son William, 30, and daughter Lillie, 28, together, before calling it quits in 1997. “Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have,” Stevenson wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of the pair with Alley’s fingers curled around Stevenson’s shirt. “You will be missed,” he added. “With love, Parker.” According to a PEOPLE profile written several months before their wedding, the pair met at a bar, but Alley didn’t recognize the Hardy Boy, who reportedly ditched his date to dance with Alley. “I saw him and said to my roommate, ‘For him, I would die.’”

Comments / 2

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
