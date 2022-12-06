ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Driver Wanted For Striking Parked Vehicle In Front Of Ronkonkoma Fire House, Fleeing Scene

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Authorities are searching for a driver who is accused of striking a parked car in front of the Ronkonkoma Fire House and then fleeing the scene. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities are searching for a driver who is accused of striking a parked vehicle in front of a Long Island fire station and then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A female driver, whose age was not identified, struck a 2022 Alfa Romeo in front of the Ronkonkoma Fire House, located at 177 Portion Road, and drove away from the scene, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

