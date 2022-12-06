ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEROY IMME
3d ago

Good. I couldn’t agree more. But I think the state or the city should pay for it not the business, since the state and city can NOT control nor enforce the laws that are in place for THESE wild animals that are just running around rampant in the city of Philadelphia

unum
3d ago

Congrats to Mr. Patel on hiring armed guards. Since woke Larry Krazner the Democrat refuses to properly perform his job as DA, we have no other choice but to defend ourselves. I anticipate many more business owners and ordinary citizens are prepared to do the same thing. Schvuggies....YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.

George
3d ago

That’s what it’s coming to. Good for him. The Liberal democrats have shut down law enforcement and the courts with their let them go attitudes. Then the restrictions on our 2A rights.

iheart.com

Cam Footage Leads To Capture Of New Jersey Thanksgiving Underwear Thief

On Thanksgiving, there was a break-in at a Glassboro, New Jersey home in which the burglar made off with several items from the bedroom, including the homeowner’s underwear. Well, good news…the Turkey Day panty bandit has been found. Kyle Jones has been charged with burglary, trespassing, and theft, and it’s all thanks to a surveillance camera that was set up in that same bedroom.
GLASSBORO, NJ
New York Post

Philadelphia gas station hires AR-15-toting guards as crime spikes

Death to “Killadelphia.” A Philadelphia gas station owner has taken drastic measures against soaring crime — hiring heavily armed security with AR-15s to patrol outside. Fox 29 filmed a group of officers guarding a Karco gas station while wearing military-style clothing — including Kevlar bulletproof vests — while toting shotguns and even assault rifles. The security firm’s ex-cop leader insisted online that the terrifying arsenal was needed because the City of Brotherly Love is fast earning an ominous new nickname — becoming the new “wild wild West” of “Killadelphia.” Gas station owner Neil Patel told Fox 29 that he turned to the armed agents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

County police raid Odessa area house for drug dealing

New Castle County Police said they raided a residence in the Odessa Chase community on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Police say they confiscated a variety of THC related products from the home on Mailly Drive including:. 1,250.91 total grams of raw marijuana.
ODESSA, DE
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Officials: Man Attempted To Rundown Three Troopers

The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at...
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
