Oz Korean BBQ

Meet BellaBot. Billed as a “premium delivery robot,” Bella brings plates of food directly to customers’ tables at OZ KOREAN BBQ’s two Sacramento locations. Oz owner Peter Kim invested in the machines to solve the labor shortage plaguing local restaurants. According to Pudu, the robot’s Chinese manufacturer, Bella can deliver 400 dishes in a single day and work 24 hours without pause. Not only that, but she never needs a smoke break.

3343 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
2605 West Taron Court, Elk Grove
ozkoreanbbq.com

