Fred Krueger
3d ago
Thank the vaccine mandate. It kicked thousands of service members like myself out of the military and it’s hurting recruiting numbers. So I don’t feel sorry, they did it to themselves. Lloyd Austin is a terrible SecDef
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
4 Navy sailors assigned to same facility die by apparent suicide within weeks, amid growing concerns of mental health crisis
At least four U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same facility in Virginia died by suicide in the last few weeks, including one as recently as Saturday, military officials and family members said. It is the latest cluster of Navy suicides this year to spark concerns of a fleetwide mental...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
