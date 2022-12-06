ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Spoiler Alert’ — You’re gonna need those Kleenex

By JOCELYN NOVECK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vk0Z_0jZBt88U00
1 of 6

In one of the more effective moments of “Spoiler Alert,” the camera does something unexpected and wise: it leaves the room. At the very moment a dining-table conversation becomes unbearably painful, the viewer is moved outside, where we can only watch the characters in shadows through a window, hearing nothing.

We don’t need to hear the words. We know that Kit (Ben Aldridge) and his boyfriend Michael (Jim Parsons) are telling Kit’s parents (a heartbreaking Sally Field and Bill Irwin) that their handsome, charismatic son has a likely fatal disease. We know them all well enough to fill in the blanks.

It’s a moment of admirable restraint, in a film that doesn’t always make that choice. While often deeply moving, “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and based on the relationship memoir by Michael Ausiello, seems at times unable to decide what kind of film it is, resulting in a number of jarring tonal shifts — particularly one at the very end, which distances us from the characters and their plight just when we’re feeling the most committed to them. At times “Spoiler Alert” feels like an edgy, clever film that plays wittily on the main character’s lifelong obsession with TV. At others, it feels like a more formulaic, holiday-themed tearjerker — the passing years are marked in a Christmas card montage! — that wrings our tears in unsubtle ways.

It’s no crime to be the latter, but the film often reminds us that it seeks to be the former. In any case, bring those Kleenex because you’ll need them. You WILL cry. That much is a given.

We witness the couple’s first meeting at a bar. Michael, a journalist who covers television (Parsons both stars and produces), is hardly one for bars. He’s a “work late, get up early guy” and sticks to Diet Coke. But a colleague has dragged him out, and now he sees Kit across the dance floor, and he’s gorgeous, so, well, that’s that. (Aldridge IS impossibly charming — if you don’t know this actor already you will probably, like me, start randomly Googling “Tell me about Ben Aldridge.” And — spoiler alert! — he’s British and totally nails the American accent.)

Soon after, the two are having dinner and talking about their lives. Truth is, there is little that ostensibly links these two — not their jobs, not their family circumstances, certainly not Michael’s obsession with the Smurfs, though we’re getting ahead of ourselves there. But chemistry works in mysterious ways. Soon they’re at Kit’s apartment, awkwardly hooking up.

Well, awkwardly for Michael, who’s way less comfortable, and explains that he is a FFK (former fat kid) and thus has body issues. In case you can’t quite picture this, we have a running motif where Michael’s youth is depicted as an old-fashioned sitcom — a device that feels clever at first, but wears thin.

Anyway, soon Kit has given Michael closet space in his apartment. When Kit comes down with appendicitis (unrelated to later health issues) his parents insist on coming to New York, and this results in a hilarious attempt by Michael to “de-gay” Kit’s apartment (did we mention? Kit hasn’t come out to his parents yet.) That “Beaches” DVD? Gone. “When Harry Met Sally” too. And much more.

Once at home, though, it takes Mom only a few minutes to figure out that Michael, who somehow knows where the spare sheets are, is more than a casual friend. “I’m gay,” Kit blurts out finally, and the parents are upset — because he hadn’t told them earlier. “We’re actually kind of hip,” says Dad. It’s Field more than anyone in the film who’ll bring you to tears as she navigates love and loss.

More than a decade goes by (punctuated by those Christmas cards) and the couple is having domestic trouble and living separately. But then tragedy strikes, bringing them closer together. We witness the excruciating doctor visits, the differing medical opinions. Soon Kit is starting chemotherapy, and when there’s no bed available, only a chair — a painful situation for Kit — Michael goes into full “Terms of Endearment” mode. “Get my husband a bed!” he bellows at the nurse.

And just when you think it’s all a little TOO Shirley MacLaine, he cops to the joke: “It worked for Shirley MacLaine,” he tells Kit. It’s a sign of the film’s frequent tonal shifts that you weren’t quite sure.

In any case, from here, you’re on your own, dear viewer, because my careful notes devolve into “noooo” and “sooo sad.”

Spoiler alert: Love — romantic, platonic, parental — often comes at a terrible price.

“Spoiler Alert,” a Focus Features release, has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America “for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements.“ Running time: 112 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
BET

Tichina Arnold To Jennifer Hudson, She's 'The Best Date Ever' After Going Through Menopause

Actress Tichina Arnold got candid about dating as she experienced menopause during her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. On November 16, the 53-year-old The Neighborhood star opened up about going through the “change of life” with the EGOT host. Jennifer Hudson and Arnold were comfy on the set’s sofa when the Chicago native jumped straight to the point.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
TVLine

SVU’s Kelli Giddish Shares the (Surprising) Reason Behind Her Exit

The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy