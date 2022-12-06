ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Language learners take up Ukrainian in show of solidarity - Duolingo

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Language learning app Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O)said on Tuesday over 1.3 million people took up Ukrainian as a language to learn after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February in a show of solidarity.

The report said people studying Ukrainian in Germany and Poland rose over 1,600% compared to last year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine plunged Europe into its biggest land war since World War Two, igniting a conflict that has killed thousands, destroyed Ukrainian cities and damaged the global economy.

The company said the growth of Ukrainian learners in the United Kingdom propelled it up 20 places to 17th position in the most popular languages.

Ukrainian was also the fastest-growing in countries far from the conflict such as Argentina, Vietnam and Japan, it said. Ireland topped the list of countries with the largest growth in people studying Ukrainian.

Interest in Ukrainian surged in the first few weeks after tensions began and peaked in late March, but was steady through the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians also sought to learn languages such as German and English as the situation displaced millions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kremlin appears to scale back its ambitions in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that it was still set on securing at least the bulk of the parts of east and south Ukraine that it has claimed as its own, but appeared to give up on seizing other areas in the west and northeast that Ukraine has recaptured.
Reuters

Kremlin: Russia plans to 'liberate' parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that its forces are still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own. However, the Kremlin has not fully defined the goals of its military campaign, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to incorporate as its own.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy