Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first All-Star appearance this season
Yardbarker
Prospect lost in International Signing scandal signs a Major League deal
The Braves lost 13 prospects after Major League Baseball imposed penalties on Atlanta under former GM John Coppolella, but so far, it has mostly been inconsequential. The Braves suffered from the inability to spend on prospects, which has impacted the depth of the farm system. However, of the prospects that they lost, very few have reached the majors, but RHP Guillermo Zuniga has signed a deal with the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop
The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
thecomeback.com
Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news
The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
Yardbarker
Braves remain optimistic about future deals despite quiet Winter Meetings
Winter Meetings in baseball are extraordinary. Team executives, free agents, and members of the media gather for networking purposes. It’s rich in rumors, which the fans love. And deals get done all the time as decision-makers see each other face to face. The period was quiet for the Braves, but that hasn’t swayed Alex Anthopoulos’ optimism regarding future deals.
Yardbarker
Braves avoid having prospects taken in Rule 5 Draft
Every December, the Rule 5 Draft comes around, and teams have the opportunity to steal other clubs’ prospects that are not on the 40-man roster. Players that were signed at 18 years or younger must be added to the 40-man roster within five years. Players that were signed at 19 years or older must be added within four years. Otherwise, they are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. However, the caveat is the team that drafts a player must add him directly to their 26-man roster and cannot remove him without placing him on waivers.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0