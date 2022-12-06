New ALPR Technology Leads to Recovery of a Stolen Vehicle and Arrest of Suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – In March of 2022, The Virginia Beach Police Department finished installing Axon Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) systems in all patrol vehicles. This system, combined with the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system, alerts officers when the systemit reads a license plate that matchesd a plate on the “hotlist” in that agency. This usually equates to a stolen vehicle. The ALPR camera has impressive capabilities which include a 60-degree field of view, covers three traffic lanes, and captures plates moving at speeds of up to 140mph. The ALPR is a force multiplier for our officer department, allowing for faster recovery of stolen vehicles for our citizens.

An example of this occurred on November 27, 2022, at approximately 3:42 PM. An officer from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) was patrolling in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway and received an alert for a stolen vehicle from Norfolk, on their in-car Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

The officers approached the vehicle, which was stopped in a parking lot. The three individuals who were in the vehicle ran from officers but were quickly located. Shamareon Moore, (M/19), from Suffolk, was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Larceny. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

This case is being investigated by the Detective Bureau. If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers, anonymously, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.