Maryland State

foxbaltimore.com

Marylanders placed $186 million in mobile sports bets in just 9 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials released sports betting numbers for the month of November and they show a massive uptake in mobile sports betting. For the month, bettors placed $219,071,374 in November, but the vast majority of that amount was bet online in a little more than a week, according to lottery officials. $32,986,878 were placed at physical "retail" locations. $186,084,496 worth of bets - the handle - was made through apps, according to the Maryland State Lottery.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Niumatalolo out as Navy head coach

Ken Niumatalolo is out as Navy head coach. The Naval Academy announced the change one day after the Midshipmen's season-ending loss to archrival Army. Niumatalolo has been synonymous with the success of Navy's football program since taking over as head coach in 2008. Niumatalolo replaced Paul Johnson and the success Johnson helped build continued for much of the last 15 years.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

