Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Brisk beginning to week before ice arrives late week in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. December 12 — Drier and chilly start to week before a threat for wintry weather arrives late week. Monday is dry, brisk, and chilly with highs in the mid 40s with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry and...
foxbaltimore.com
Chilly start to week with a chance for ice by week's end in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 11 — Dry and chilly start to week. Sunday starts with scattered showers before drying during the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday turn drier with highs in the cooler mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly dry too,...
foxbaltimore.com
Marylanders placed $186 million in mobile sports bets in just 9 days
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials released sports betting numbers for the month of November and they show a massive uptake in mobile sports betting. For the month, bettors placed $219,071,374 in November, but the vast majority of that amount was bet online in a little more than a week, according to lottery officials. $32,986,878 were placed at physical "retail" locations. $186,084,496 worth of bets - the handle - was made through apps, according to the Maryland State Lottery.
foxbaltimore.com
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
foxbaltimore.com
Niumatalolo out as Navy head coach
Ken Niumatalolo is out as Navy head coach. The Naval Academy announced the change one day after the Midshipmen's season-ending loss to archrival Army. Niumatalolo has been synonymous with the success of Navy's football program since taking over as head coach in 2008. Niumatalolo replaced Paul Johnson and the success Johnson helped build continued for much of the last 15 years.
Comments / 0