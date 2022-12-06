Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
fox9.com
Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Animales BBQ Restaurant
Jon Wipfli, of Animales BBQ, has hinted at a new future today with the announcement that he's taken on a new business partner: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi. In a post, Wipfli recounted how he and Billy have been friends since their food trucking days when Wipfli worked at Dandelion Kitchen and Billy ran his Sushi Fix truck in downtown Minneapolis. I've heard the story that the first time they actually met, Billy accidentally walked into Jon's apartment with two sushi chefs and two bottles of Jameson, thinking it was his neighbor's place. Destiny?
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Pints and Paddle in Maple Grove
Pickleball’s grip on the racket sports world rivals Taylor Swift's Midnights domination. Though it’s not the first in the Twin Cities—or even the largest—Pints and Paddle is taking courtside carb-o-loading to the suburbs. The vinegar cucumber sport first landed on our local radar in 2019 when...
mspmag.com
Now Open: Disco Death Records
A new coffee-record-film shop sprouted up in Uptown last August, on 26th just off Lyndale, around the corners from CC Club’s wooden patio and French Meadow. Let us set the scene: Walking through the glass door at Disco Death Records pulls you to a different space and time, somewhere a little older and a little wiser. Plants sit on sunny shelves, a refurbished church pew welcomes visitors to hangout behind wooden tables, round mid-century lights guide a path to an all-manual Victoria Arduino espresso machine gleaming on the counter. The words Photo Lab shine bright in the back hall, 1960s French music plays from a record player behind the counter, and there are records for sale everywhere.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space
Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
mspmag.com
The Perks of Park Avenue
Often, when Bruce Gleason stepped out onto the veranda while visiting the American Swedish Institute, he would look across the street and ask himself, “Why am I not living there?” About a year ago, the University of St. Thomas music professor put an end to that question when he bought a one-bedroom condo at the 2615 Park Avenue Associates building in Minneapolis.
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'
South Minneapolis restaurant Khâluna has been named one of Eater's 15 best new restaurants of 2022. The Laotian-style eatery located at 4000 Lyndale Ave. S. was opened in October 2021 by Chef Ann Ahmed. The restaurant offers a dinner menu with small plates featuring chicken samosas, siin swan, and...
Whether you thirst for root beer or spaghetti pop, Blue Sun Soda Shop has you covered
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. – Whether you call it "soda" or "pop," there's a place in the Twin Cities that appeals to any kind of sweet tooth.For Mark Lazarchic, the idea of a soda shop in Spring Lake Park wasn't as simple as popping off a bottle cap."I didn't think it would ever work. I didn't think anyone would ever show up. I didn't even hire anybody," Lazarchic said.He was just hoping to give people a place where the possibilities are endless."If there's a soda out there, I try and bring it in," he said.Lazarchic can have up to 1,500...
New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
mspmag.com
LeoDaniels Opens First Brick-and-Mortar in St. Louis Park
Longtime Twin Cities wholesaler LeoDaniels has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in St. Louis Park years in the making, just down the block from their headquarters. In 1984, jeweler Daniel Kutoff started LeoDaniels after touring the world and getting acquainted with the bad side of the jewelry business. Since then, he committed himself to producing only the finest quality of jewelry and following an ethical path. After 32 years as a wholesale jeweler, Daniel was planning to retire and called upon his son Chaim to help liquidate inventory. After reevaluating, they decided to get with the times instead and opened their website in 2016.
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
mspmag.com
Minnesota Ice Maze Returns for Winter SKOLstice
The Minnesota Ice Maze will be back for its third year this January and February, but in a new location. The maze is migrating to Viking Lakes park and will be a prominent part of the Winter SKOLstice celebration, as part of a new partnership between Minnesota Ice and Viking Lakes.
tourcounsel.com
Lake Harriet, Minneapolis, Minnesota (with Map & Photos)
Enjoy water sports and jet ski rentals, bike or skate the park's paved path, a children's playground and a rose garden. Stay long enough to end the day with a free concert at the bandhell.
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
mprnews.org
Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota
The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Photo of the Week | A snow bunny at Minnehaha Creek
Jeff Barber’s “Cottontail on the Trail” statue appeared fashionably festive and warm on Sunday afternoon December 4 along Minnehaha Parkway and Portland Ave. in South Minneapolis. Photo and text by Paige Elliott. Paige Elliott is the digital editor at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.
Comments / 0