Lee's Discount Liquor Owner Killed on US93A Found to be Drunk Before Crash
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
SUV found stopped on highway, woman arrested
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested on multiple charges after her SUV was found stopped partially in the travel lane at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue shortly before midnight Monday. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and a Nevada State Police trooper found Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 36, in...
Elko County Sheriff's Office receives $26,000 'Joining Forces' grant
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has received a $26,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support the ongoing participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety program. With these grant funds, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be able to “Join Forces” with...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000. -- Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane...
Burning planned next week at Ruby Marshes
RUBY VALLEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting a prescribed burn at Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge the week of Dec. 12, weather dependent, on Unit 14 of the marsh to improve habitat conditions. The northern boundary of Unit 14 begins roughly across from Refuge...
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Car theft suspect claims insufficient evidence
ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was scheduled to appear in court this week on a writ of habeas corpus filed by a defendant in a car theft case, but the matter was continued at the request of the district attorney’s office due to a medical emergency. Jacob A....
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Nature Notes: Wildlife introduced to Elko County
The sagebrush steppe has a rich collection of wildlife, but we humans have added more. In most cases, additional animals were added to embellish our hunting opportunities. Probably the most spectacular addition has been the Himalayan snowcock, also known as the snow partridge. These birds were imported from the mountains of Pakistan, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. Here, they live at the very top of the Rubies.
BLM recruiting firefighters in Great Basin College event
ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management Elko District invites the public to join members of BLM’s Fire staff at Great Basin College Wednesdays in the High Tech Center room 108, starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 28, 5-7 p.m., to find out how to apply for BLM Fire jobs that are open now for the 2023 fire season.
Man accused of biting, choking woman at motel
ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Saturday at an Elko motel after being accused of biting and strangling a woman until she was unconscious. Elko Police Department officers were called to the motel shortly after midnight and found Christopher S. Adams, 38, in the motel room. Police said he was “extremely intoxicated and would not comply with officers’ commands.”
Great Basin Water Co. seeks merger
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek’s water company is seeking approval for a merger with another water utility amid complaints from customers about erroneous billing. Great Basin Water Co. and SW Merger Acquisition Corp. from Delaware announced their plans for a merger through a filing submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Nov. 22.
Mom arrested on child neglect charges
ELKO – An Elko mom was arrested on felony child neglect charges after police found her passed out on a couch and unresponsive. Police arrived at the Bullion Road residence Thursday evening to find Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, unconscious with two children, ages 11 months and 6 years, according to an officer’s statement. They were unable to wake her up, so an ambulance was called. The officer performed multiple “sternum rubs” with a baton and she eventually woke up.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will...
County commissioners honor Cliff Eklund
CARLIN – Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund is nearing the end of his eight years as a county official, and his fellow commissioners gave him special recognition at their meeting in Carlin, where Eklund was mayor and a councilman before running for commissioner. “It’s been a rewarding 20 years...
Juniper Gem Co. is open for business
ELKO – Juniper Gem Co. is officially in business. Karen Fleck recently purchased Stonecraft Jewelers from Chip Stone, who announced the semi-retirement of “Diamond Chipper” on Wednesday. “It’s the same location, same great place,” Stone said. “Nothing has changed. I’m still doing jewelry repair and custom design....
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Western Exploration drills 1.71g/t gold over 74.22 metres at Aura, Nevada
Western Exploration Inc. [WEX-TSXV; WEXPF-OTCQX] reported additional assay results for three holes from the phase 1 drill program at Doby George, one of three main mineral deposits located at the company’s wholly owned Aura project in Elko County, Nevada. Drilling highlights included hole DGC791 that intersected 74.22 metres of...
First Majestic investing in Jerritt Canyon's future
The Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Elko County about 50 miles north of Elko has been a busy place since First Majestic Silver became the new owner on April 30, 2021. There has been an extensive exploration program, historic mines on the property are being opened back up, and there is a whole list of improvements taking place at the mine.
