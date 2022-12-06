The sagebrush steppe has a rich collection of wildlife, but we humans have added more. In most cases, additional animals were added to embellish our hunting opportunities. Probably the most spectacular addition has been the Himalayan snowcock, also known as the snow partridge. These birds were imported from the mountains of Pakistan, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. Here, they live at the very top of the Rubies.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO