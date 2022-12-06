Read full article on original website
Trump's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad campaign kickoff
The former president's self-inflicted political wounds are only matched by the growing intensity of his legal headaches.
Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Des Moines, including Kim Reynolds and Kuuku Saah
We meet remarkable people every day who shape our community. Some of them are well-known across the country, while others don't make the headlines they deserve.Why it matters: They help get things done, hopefully motivating and inspiring us all to do better.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and by polling readers.You may not like some people on our list, but we believe they unequivocally have some sort of power in our community.The list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising.People who made the power list were not notified...
Op/Ed: Indiana could feel consequences of SCOTUS decision on 'lawless legislature theory'
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case, Moore v. Harper, that could have huge consequences for our democracy. Although the case originated in North Carolina, it could potentially impact every state, including Indiana. This case began when North Carolina’s state legislature blatantly manipulated the state’s congressional districts to benefit Republicans over Democrats and discriminate against Black voters. After Common Cause and others challenged the map in state court, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck it down as an illegal racial and partisan gerrymander that violated the North Carolina Constitution. ...
