We meet remarkable people every day who shape our community. Some of them are well-known across the country, while others don't make the headlines they deserve.Why it matters: They help get things done, hopefully motivating and inspiring us all to do better.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and by polling readers.You may not like some people on our list, but we believe they unequivocally have some sort of power in our community.The list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising.People who made the power list were not notified...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO