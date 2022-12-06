Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: No, a noose is not just a piece of rope
For decades, Chris Powell has consistently denigrated efforts of any group working to ameliorate or prevent the suffering of people in our state. In his recent op-ed (NAACP Masks the Irrelevance with Hysteria about Nooses, Nov. 29), he takes a page out of his same tired playbook to attack the NAACP for calling for strong action after a noose was found in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron. He calls it ‘hysteria’ about ‘mere nooses’ and ‘stupid juvenile pranks.’ It’s tempting to ignore this diatribe, but unfortunately, it fuels misconceptions of more altruistic people.
Man with psychiatric history gets 6 months for enticing teen
A man with a lifetime of psychological problems — who was subject to online sexual enticement by a man five years his senior starting when he was 15 — was sentenced Friday to six months in prison for enticing a young teenager when he was 20. DEFENDANT: Drew...
Students, staff rally for safety at ACC
ENFIELD — Dozens of staff and students held a rally Thursday outside Asnuntuck Community College, demanding a safe working and learning environment. The rally came after the school experienced three gas leaks this year in the welding workshop, which forced evacuations of the Elm Street building and have kept the shop closed now for weeks.
Bond Commission OKs millions for local projects, Osborn
HARTFORD — The state Bond Commission approved funding for several local projects Thursday, including elderly housing in Vernon, economic development in East Hartford, and a massive allocation for Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. The approval of $76.5 million for economic development will provide $2.5 million for East Hartford to...
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Goats seized by state now up for adoption
The 65 goats seized from environmental activist Nancy Burton last year and their offspring are now up for adoption, Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday. Meanwhile the state’s criminal case against Burton, an outspoken Millstone Nuclear Power Station critic who was charged with animal cruelty in 2020, remains pending.
Coventry puts on pajamas to raise funds to fight childhood cancer
COVENTRY — Town staff are standing together to raise funds to fight childhood cancer and they are asking community members to consider contributing to the cause. Today town employees will wear pajamas to work in honor of patients who must wear them for long periods of time while fighting cancer or other serious illnesses.
Coventry correcting 47-year-old spelling error for town road
COVENTRY — Town Manager John Elsesser told the Town Council on Monday that Coventry is going forward with correcting a 47-year-old error regarding a stretch of road between Grant Hill Road and North River Road and its misspelling of “Broadway” instead of the correct “Broad Way.”
St. Bernard School
ENFIELD — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at St. Bernard School.
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
Glastonbury courting deadline on land purchase for housing
SITUATION: Glastonbury Town Council has asked Board of Finance to reconsider its 3-3, party-line vote blocking $3.4 million purchase of 10.86 acres at end of Nye Road for affordable housing and town or Board of Education offices. STATUS: Council has scheduled special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the day before...
Asnuntuck rally to highlight building safety concerns
ENFIELD — Asnuntuck Community College students, faculty, and staff planned to hold a rally today to highlight concerns about various building safety issues, including the lack of response by administration to two gas leaks that could have led to an explosion, union members say. The Asnuntuck Congress of Connecticut...
5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court
Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who...
Mabelle B. Avery Middle School
SOMERS — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School.
Police: East Hartford man arrested in truck theft
MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say they arrested an East Hartford man Thursday on charges of vehicle theft after a short foot chase into the neighboring town. The man, Andre Jorden, 26, was arrested after multiple calls to police about a white pickup truck with a flat tire, Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Glastonbury OKs $3.4M land purchase for affordable housing
GLASTONBURY — Republican Board of Finance members on Thursday dropped their opposition to town spending of $3.4 million in federal grant money to buy a Nye Road property for affordable housing and other uses, clearing an obstacle to the purchase created by their votes against it at an earlier meeting.
Windsor Locks man’s daughter convicted of manslaughter in his death, faces 7 years
The daughter of a man whose stabbed, decomposing body was found in a storage tote in the Windsor Locks condominium unit he shared with her and other family members accepted a plea bargain Thursday and was convicted of aiding or encouraging her then-boyfriend’s commission of first-degree manslaughter in the case.
Stafford students participate in Hour of Code
STAFFORD — Students from Stafford Middle School worked together Thursday learning to code computers to create functions such as making characters move or dance across the screen. The students were participating in the Hour of Code in celebration of Computer Science Education week. The school also received a $10,000...
Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
The Stafford store that’s really a deli
STAFFORD — Mill Pond Country Store has sat at the corner of 220 East St. for well over 125 years, starting as a classic country store and now expanded to a deli with indoor and outdoor seating for up to 50 people. Current owner, Sheri Henderson, doesn’t know exactly...
