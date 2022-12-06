Read full article on original website
All Soles Dance Studio ready to wrap Christmas presents
SIDNEY — Don’t have the time to wrap Christmas Presents? Let All Soles Dance Studio help. Reserve a time slot, bring your gifts and let the dancers do the wrapping. Everything is included: wrapping paper, tags and bows. (You may bring your own special paper if you want)
ArtSpace presents exhibit with JAMPD
LIMA — ArtSpace will highlight their partnership with the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District (JAMPD) with two events on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a reception for the winning photographers from the JAMPD photography contest. The work is currently on display and will remain up until Dec. 31.
Orchestra plans 2 Christmas concerts
SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in Sidney Christian Academy, 2151 W. Russell Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 120 W. Poplar St. “We will be hosting our...
Boy Scouts spread Christmas cheer
The Boy Scouts of Troop 66 and Pack 124, chartered by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sidney, collected toys, food, and toiletry items for the Alpha Center of Sidney. Shown with the items they collected are Braylon Cornett, son of Amanda Carey, Wyatt Mash, son of Serena Hume, Eli Hume, son of Rich and Serena Hume, Charlie Harter, son of Heather and Dan Harter, and Alex Dunbar, son of Eric and Rita Dunbar.
Open house set
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Society will hold its Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-9 p.m. The decorations in the Wilderness Trail Museum are more spectacular than ever, and the kiddos will especially enjoy the “Grinch Room.”. This event is open to the public,...
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Hymn Hoppers visit Elmwood
Residents of Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen singing hymns and Christmas songs with the First Church of New Knoxville’s Hymn Hoppers. Elmwood residents Joan Freeman, left, Eugene Reed, center, and Paul Bornhorst, right, sing along with the Hymn Hoppers from the First Church of New Knoxville.
Red Cross holds blood drive at Way International
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The blood drive will be conducted at The Way International’s Outreach Services Center located at 19100 E. Shelby Road in New Knoxville from 8 a.m. until noon. Access to the blood drive through the East Shelby Road entrance will be noted with signs.
Students entertain retired teachers
The second grade class at Riverside Elementary took their show on the road. Their “Home for the Holidays” program was performed, in part, for the Retired Teachers Association of Logan County. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for having them and asking the adults what they taught when they were teaching.
SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters
It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care. “The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Purple heart recipient speaks at veterans museum
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, who has earned two Purple Hearts and is a graduate of Sidney High School, is the speaker at the 9 a.m., Jan. 4, 2023, meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 South County Rd 25 A, Troy. Looker’s story is...
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
Houston homecoming planned for Dec.16-17
HOUSTON — The Houston High School Student Council will host the annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 16-17. On Friday, Dec. 16, the 2022 homecoming show will take place in the high school gym at 6 p.m. before the junior varsity and varsity basketball boys take on Botkins. The...
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Out of the past
———— A basketball game will be played at the armory Thursday evening between a team picked from the young ladies of the Sophomore class and one picked from the other classes of the high school. So the audience can distinguish the players, the Sophomore girls will wear white ribbons and the young ladies of the other classes will wear a red ribbon.
City record
-10:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -5:15 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Park Street. -4:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Doering...
County record
-2:25 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Wells Road in Jackson Center. -6:29 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75. Village log. TUESDAY. -10:52 a.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200...
Milligan elected CUR board president
PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustee member Dr. Thomas Milligan, of Sidney, was recently elected board president of the Reformed University (Corporacion Universitaria Reformada), a private protestant institution of higher learning based in Barranquilla, Colombia, in South America. The Reformed University was founded in 2002 with...
