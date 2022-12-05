Read full article on original website
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
OK deputy shoots suspect to protect woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a December 7 incident in which a Haskell County deputy shot and injured a suspect that was aiming a gun at a woman.
OSBI: Man shot after pointing gun at deputy, wife
The female caller said that her husband was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
BAPD: Home invasion suspects tried to zip tie victim, caught after police chase
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men have been arrested following a home invasion in Broken Arrow. According to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Norman Place after an alarm was tripped. Broken Arrow Police Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins told...
KHBS
Oklahoma prosecutor files first-degree murder charge in deadly overdose
SALLISAW, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor is filing murder charges against people in connection with deadly drug overdoses. Shawna Pratt is accused of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose in her home. On April 7, 2022, Sallisaw police were called to a home for a...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
addictedtovacation.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
News On 6
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
KOKI FOX 23
Army Corps of Engineers demands retired veteran tear down 5-decade-old home by next week
CHECOTAH, Okla. — A veteran living out his retirement on Lake Eufaula says the Army Corps of Engineers is threating to tear down his home that has stood for over half a century without anyone raising an issue. The Army Corps of Engineers sent Cole Wheeler a letter in...
KOKI FOX 23
EPA works to cover thousands of tons of radioactive materials found in Broken Arrow with clay
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to cover thousands of tons of radioactive material found in Broken Arrow. The site sits off Kenosha Street east of the Tractor Supply. Passersby can see a barbed wire fence has been put up around the area to...
Cherokee Nation Breaks Ground On New $4M Housing Project
The Cherokee Nation has broken ground on a new $4 million housing project for low-income families in Tahlequah. The nation says the "Birdtail Addition" will include 16 rental units once it's completed in 2023. The addition is on Ross Street, across from the new OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and...
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: After dominant 6AI title win, Bixby solidly No. 1
By Christian Potts Photo of Bixby's Jakeb Snyder by Michael Kinney History was made and legendary status cemented as six schools wrapped up state championships on the football field last weekend. Just six teams remain now, playing for the state titles in Classes 2A, A and B this weekend. This ...
