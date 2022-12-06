Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
HDI rebrands as ADENTRA
LANGLEY, B.C. — Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) has announced the rebranding of the company to ADENTRA Inc. and launch of a new website: ADENTRAgroup.com. Deriving from the Spanish word “dentro” meaning “within,” ADENTRA represents the company’s modern identity as a distributor of architectural design products used to create beautiful spaces where we live, work and play, the company says.
lbmjournal.com
Sumitomo Forestry America announces plans for North Carolina facility
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, North Carolina. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper said that the company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find...
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
lbmjournal.com
MFM Building Products completes expansion project
Coshocton, Ohio – MFM Building Products, a manufacturer of a full envelope of waterproofing and weather barrier products for the building industry, has recently finished a substantial expansion project that began in February 2021. The thrust of the expansion project was adding 48,000 square feet to the production area...
lbmjournal.com
Cornerstone Building Brands receives Social Impact Award from Vinyl Sustainability Council
CARY, N.C. — Cornerstone Building Brands has been awarded the 2022 “Social Impact Award” by the Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) for its Home for Good project. Presented to one VSC member each year, the award recognizes a member’s strong commitment to community through an outstanding project or program that addresses a social concern.
lbmjournal.com
Tractor Supply named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply has announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The list, now in its fourth year of publication, highlights companies that “step up” when it comes to being an excellent corporate citizen. Tractor Supply was also featured as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2022.
lbmjournal.com
NAHB: Share of custom homes built declines slightly
The National Association of Home Builders reports on its Eye on Housing blog, citing data from the Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction (SOC), that custom homes accounted for 17.6% of new single-family homes started—down slightly from the 17.8% recorded in 2021 and the lowest the annual custom home share has been since the 2005 re-design of the SOC.
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Construction input prices down 1% in November, still up 40% since February 2020
WASHINGTON — Construction input prices declined 0.9% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.8% for the month. Construction input prices are up 11.9%...
Comments / 0