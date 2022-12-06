TJ Holmes Accused Of Multiple Affairs With 'GMA' Staffers Before Leaving Wife For Amy Robach

MEGA

Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes not only hooked up with his co-host Amy Robach but allegedly had previous relationships with two other staffers while still married to his wife Marilee Fiebig , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Holmes, 45, had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The romance started in 2019 and Fiebig became aware after discovering emails between Holmes and Singh.

Insiders told Page Six that Holmes relationship with Singh was not the only one. Sources spilled that the GMA host had another relationship with an unnamed female staffer.

“T.J.’s cheating with ABC staffers was definitely one of the reasons why they were yanked off,” said a source. “It has become a distraction.”

The insider added on top of that, “He’s also a d—- to producers. No one likes working with him. He yells and has the biggest ego.”

Holmes’ team did not respond when called for comment by Page Six.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Holmes and Robach, 49, were taken off the air after ABC News executive Kim Godwin made the decision.

Kim told staffers, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."

She added, "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

The move came days after photos leaked of Holmes and Robach getting cozy with each other on multiple dates in New York. In one shot, Holmes can be seen smacking Robach on the backside.

Sources close to the new couple claim they did not start dating until they informed their spouses their marriages were over.

Fiebig was allegedly “blindsided” by the photos of her husband and Robach. Sources say she admits they had problems in their marriage but believed they were working towards reconciliation.

For her part, Robach and her husband Andrew Shue sold off their New York home for $5 million last month. The pad went on the market around the time sources claim Robach informed her ex of her new romance with Holmes.

Holmes and Robach have yet to make a public statement on their relationship.