Florence County, SC

Nearly 1,200 jobs coming to Florence County as Japanese company announces $810M EV battery plant investment

By Dennis Bright, Keianna Benson
wbtw.com
 3 days ago
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
LAKE CITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
manninglive.com

Manning Captain of Investigations retires

In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
MANNING, SC
WBTW News13

Fake Apple, Coach, NBA and NFL items among $500K worth of products seized at Florence Flea Market; 2 charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges in Florence County for allegedly trafficking in more than $500,000 in counterfeit goods, authorities said. Some of the items included trademarks for Adidas, Apple, Beats by Dre, Burberry, Chanel, Coach, Dior, Gucci, NBA and NFL licensed apparel, Luis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Nike, Polo, Timberland and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC

