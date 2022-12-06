Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
cbs4indy.com
Foggy drizzle and… more clouds to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Patchy drizzle and areas of fog as we head into Saturday!. Mild temperatures with moisture continue across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend. Cloudy, overcast skies will accompany the drizzle at times. Patchy fog will start the day Saturday. Light rain moved through Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Rain on the way, staying seasonal into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – It was another foggy start across the state. Dense fog delayed school this morning. This afternoon, no fog is expected and we could even see some sunshine!. Today looks to be the best day this week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with some sun here and there. Enjoy the dry day, rain moves in by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.
cbs4indy.com
Seasonal into the weekend, a few showers too
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with some patchy fog and a few clouds this morning. Temperatures haven’t budged a whole lot since yesterday, we are starting off in the lower 40s once again. Some light showers are possible this morning but this weekend does look dry!
cbs4indy.com
Tracking rain chances in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door, rain chances uptick by this afternoon!. Timing rain chances Thursday. We will remain dry through about lunchtime before light...
cbs4indy.com
Holiday lights and fun events throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The first full week of December has come and gone, and folks are feeling merry and festive. Who can blame them? What with the Circle of Lights lighting Monument Circle downtown Indianapolis, the Dasher’s Lightshow at Castleton Square Mall and countless other light shows throughout central Indiana glistening brightly.
cbs4indy.com
‘We’re back’: New data shows Indianapolis tourism rebounding
INDIANAPOLIS — Tourism in Indianapolis is rebounding, according to new data from Visit Indy. This weekend, 50,000 people are expected to arrive in Indy for the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Seventy thousand were here for the Big Ten Football Championship game, and all those visitors are good for business as Indianapolis continues to rebound from the pandemic.
cbs4indy.com
Lightning sparks fire damaging Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A lightning strike hit a gas supply line to a dryer, sparking a fire that caused around $100,000 in damage Tuesday. The Columbus Fire Department said the fire happened around 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Pawnee Trail. Crews were called after the homeowner discovered smoke in the home and called 9-1-1.
cbs4indy.com
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department. With cases on...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers considering ways to improve 911 response across county lines
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help 911 dispatchers communicate across county lines. When you call 911, sometimes the closest first responders are not the ones who get that call. This can happen when 911 systems can’t communicate across county lines. Counties each have their...
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: December 9
INDIANAPOLIS – Now that six state football champions have been crowned on the field, the action is picking up on the hardwood. Basketball season has taken over Friday nights in Indiana. Reigning state champion Cathedral is the team to beat in Class 4A with Mr. Basketball candidate Xavier Booker...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While...
cbs4indy.com
Start thinking about summer concert season with Live Nation’s Lawn Pass
It may be the best stocking stuffer for a music fan on your shopping list. Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for 2023 concerts at Ruoff Music Center. The pass costs $199 (plus fees) and grants the holder access to 30+ shows in Noblesville next year. Fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access.
cbs4indy.com
No. 14 Indiana sinks 11 3-pointers to blow out Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as No. 14 Indiana routed Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday night. Galloway, a junior guard making just his second start, hit four 3s. Bates, a reserve sophomore guard, hit a career-high five 3-pointers. Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Project Safe Neighborhoods provides more cameras for patrolling Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — New police technology is helping local and federal law enforcement find some reprieve from staffing challenges. Virtual policing, as IMPD calls it, puts more eyes in more areas. With a notable decrease in homicides, shootings and robberies, they believe they’re on the right track. “Who are...
cbs4indy.com
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious,...
cbs4indy.com
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis home was hit by at least 90 bullets early Thursday morning. The shooting left one man wounded. Just after 4 a.m., a home on Gent Ave. came under fire. That’s on Indy’s near northwest side, near W. 21st St. and N. Harding St.
cbs4indy.com
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Howard County. Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 35 near Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston. State police added that the road is closed at this time.
cbs4indy.com
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.”. That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family...
cbs4indy.com
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
INDIANAPOLIS — A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy’s bathroom Wednesday morning. Lawrence North High School officials say the fire started in a second-story boy’s bathroom on the north side of the school. Students were safely evacuated from the school. The...
