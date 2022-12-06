INDIANAPOLIS – It was another foggy start across the state. Dense fog delayed school this morning. This afternoon, no fog is expected and we could even see some sunshine!. Today looks to be the best day this week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with some sun here and there. Enjoy the dry day, rain moves in by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

