COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Jake Heidbreder’s 16 points, the Air Force Falcons defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 80-55. The Falcons are now 7-4 on the season, while the Red Wolves moved to 5-5. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KION...

