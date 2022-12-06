ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Heidbreder sparks Air Force past Arkansas State 80-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Jake Heidbreder's 16 points, the Air Force Falcons defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 80-55. The Falcons are now 7-4 on the season, while the Red Wolves moved to 5-5.
